Public Notices

Preston Parish Council Section 123 Local Government Act 1972

Preston Parish Council
Notice is hereby given that Preston Parish Council intends to dispose of 17 square metres of roadside verge with a hedgerow, recently deregistered as Village Green, on Chequers Lane, Preston, Hertfordshire. 

Any comments or queries about this proposed disposal should be made in writing to Lisa Lathane, Clerk to Preston Parish Council, Keepers Cottage, Whitehall Lane, Kings Walden, Hitchin, SG4 8JZ by 12 noon on Friday 4 June 2021.
 

