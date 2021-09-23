Public Notices

Notice ID: 11008850

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE

LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

An application has been made by Pratinporn Chantaworaluk to the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for the Yorkshire Grey at 15, High Street, Stevenage, Herts SG1 3BG.

The application includes proposals for

Opening hours of the Premises Mon-Sun 10:00 til 23:00

The Sale by retail of Alcohol Mon-Sun 10:00 til 22:30

The Playing of Recorded Music Mon-Sun 10:00 til 23:00

The Provision of Late Night Refreshment Mon-Sun 23:00 til 00:30

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN.

Please call 01438 242684 to arrange an appointment

Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 17th September 2021 until 15th October 2021

All representations must be made in writing

[including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is unlimited.