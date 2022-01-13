Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Publication of Revised Register of Electors

North Hertfordshire District Counci
Notice ID: 11081568

In accordance with the Representation of the Peoples Act, I hereby give notice that a revised version of the Register of Electors for North Hertfordshire District Council will be published by Tuesday 1 February 2022.

The Register will be available for viewing at the address below during normal office hours by appointment. To arrange an appointment, please contact elections@north-herts.gov.uk.

Melanie Stimpson, Electoral Registration Officer

North Hertfordshire District Council Council Offices, Gernon Road, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire SG6 3JF

Thursday 13 January 2022

