Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Published: 2:05 PM September 16, 2020    Updated: 8:20 PM November 1, 2020
Network Rail trading as Network Rail Infrastructure Ltd of the Quadrant, Eldergate, 3rd Floor, Loughton, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK9 1EN is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 5 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Network Rail, Downside Railway Yard, Off Nightingale Road, Hitchin SG4 9UL

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

