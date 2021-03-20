Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Good's Vehicle Operator's Licence

N A S Group Durham Ltd
Notice ID: 10897021

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

N A S Group Durham LTD of Howden Road, Aycliffe Business Park, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 6EU is applying for a licence to use Crystal Clear Group LTD, 1-2 Lacerta Ct, Letchworth Garden City SG6 1FD as an operating centre for 5 goods vehicles and 2 trailers. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

