Published: 11:00 PM July 17, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020

Beattie Brothers Transport Ltd trading as Beattie Brothers Transport Ltd of UNIT 6 WEDGEWOOD WAY, PIN GREEN INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, STEVENAGE, SG1 4QB is applying for a licence to use PLOT 3, GUNNELS WOOD ROAD, STEVENAGE, SG1 2DL as an operating centre for 28 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Beattie Brothers Transport Ltd trading as Beattie Brothers Transport Ltd of UNIT 6 WEDGEWOOD WAY, PIN GREEN INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, STEVENAGE, SG1 4QB is applying for a licence to use PLOT 3, GUNNELS WOOD ROAD, STEVENAGE, SG1 2DL as an operating centre for 28 goods vehicles and 10 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.