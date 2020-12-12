STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL, PUBLIC NOTICE – LICENSING APPLICATION, LICENSING ACT 2003 PART 3, SECTION 17 (5)
An application has been made by Tracy Grant To the licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises License For Lounge 72 at 70 High Street, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 3EA The application includes proposals as follows: -
Opening Hours, Sun-Wed 09:00 – 23:30, Thurs 09:00 – 03:00,
Fri – Sat 09:00 – 03:30
Sale of Alcohol by retail, Sun–Wed 11:00 – 23:00,
Thurs 11:00-02:30, Fri-Sat 11:00 - 03:00.
Regulated Entertainment, Sun- Weds 11:00-23:00,
Thurs 11:00-02:30, Fri-Sat 11:00-03:00
Recorded Music, Sun-Weds 09:00-23:00, Thurs 09:00-02:30,
Fri-Sat 09:00-03:00.
Late Night Refreshment, Thurs 23:00-02:30, Fri-Sat 23:00-03:00
The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment
Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or responsible authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representation at any time between 1st December 2020 and 28th December 2020 All representations must be made in writing (Including email: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142)
It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with the licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000.00