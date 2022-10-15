The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Public Notices

Notice for Letchworth Garden City and Stotfold Residents -Traffic Survey October 2022

Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation
Notice ID: 11209068

This notice to is to inform residents that the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation will be carrying out Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) traffic surveys in parts of Letchworth and Stotfold (Central Bedfordshire). We are collecting data to record the origins and destinations of vehicles travelling between key cordon count points on the network to better understand traffic patterns in parts of Letchworth Garden City and Central Bedfordshire. Twenty ANPR cameras and twenty HD cameras (40 in total) will be installed at seventeen count locations on key highway links on Friday 14th October 2022. Surveys will be undertaken on Saturday 15th October and Tuesday 18th October 2022, and the cameras will be removed on Wednesday 19th October 2022. 

For more information, please see our privacy notice at https://www.letchworth.com/privacy-cookies 

Most Read

Two men walking through a tunnel.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man hospitalised after Stevenage assault

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Patient waiting times for treatment at hospitals run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust h

Data reveals GPs with fewest patients per doctor in Stevenage and North...

Christopher Day

Author Picture Icon
A fluorescent police jacket, with "police" written on the back.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Man charged following Letchworth fires

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Hotel room

UK Government

Stevenage hotel closed to accommodate asylum seekers

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon