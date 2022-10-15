Notice for Letchworth Garden City and Stotfold Residents -Traffic Survey October 2022

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11209068

This notice to is to inform residents that the Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation will be carrying out Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) traffic surveys in parts of Letchworth and Stotfold (Central Bedfordshire). We are collecting data to record the origins and destinations of vehicles travelling between key cordon count points on the network to better understand traffic patterns in parts of Letchworth Garden City and Central Bedfordshire. Twenty ANPR cameras and twenty HD cameras (40 in total) will be installed at seventeen count locations on key highway links on Friday 14th October 2022. Surveys will be undertaken on Saturday 15th October and Tuesday 18th October 2022, and the cameras will be removed on Wednesday 19th October 2022.

For more information, please see our privacy notice at https://www.letchworth.com/privacy-cookies