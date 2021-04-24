Public Notices

Notice ID: 10917710

Notice to Creditors and Beneficiaries to send in Claims Under Trustee Act 1925 Section 27 RE: Kenneth Ralph James Renshaw Deceased PURSUANT to the Trustee Act 1925 NOTICE is given that all creditors and others having any claim against or claiming to be beneficially interested in the estate of KENNETH RALPH JAMES RENSHAW late of 45 Longmead, Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire SG6 4HP who died on the 1st day of October 2020 are required to send particulars in writing to the undersigned Solicitors on or before the 22nd day of June 2021 after which date the Executors will proceed to distribute the assets of the deceased among the persons entitled to them having regard only to the claims of which they then have had notice and shall not be liable for the assets of the deceased or any part of them so distributed to any person or persons of whose claims or demands they then have not had notice.

Dated the 16th day of April 2012

Darwin Bowie

24 High Street, Narberth

Pembrokeshire SA67 7AR

Solicitors for the Executor (Gareth Daniel Renshaw)

