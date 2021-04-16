Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Jack Nicholas Group LTD
Notice ID: 10914424

Jack Nicholas Group LTD of Pixmore House, Pixmore Avenue, Letchworth SG6 1FQ is applying for a licence to use Pixmore House, Pixmore Avenue, Letchworth SG6 1FQ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

