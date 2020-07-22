Published: 2:28 PM July 22, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020

Brendon Doherty trading as Instagrab Ltd of 22 Wickmere Close, Luton, Beds LU2 7AW is applying for a licence to use Winton Haulage Plant Yard, A507 between Clophill and Shefford SG17 5PJ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.