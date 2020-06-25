Published: 2:39 PM June 25, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020

Notice is hereby given that Hitchin BID has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a variation in the existing premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in Hitchin Town Centre. This application is for a variation in an existing premises licence to be granted in perpetuity.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts. gov.uk by no later than 15th July 2020. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts. gov.uk.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.