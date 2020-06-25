Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > Public Notices

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Published: 2:39 PM June 25, 2020    Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020
Public Notice

Public Notice - Credit: Archant

Notice is hereby given that Hitchin BID has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a variation in the existing premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in Hitchin Town Centre. This application is for a variation in an existing premises licence to be granted in perpetuity.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Notice is hereby given that Hitchin BID has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a variation in the existing premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in Hitchin Town Centre.

This application is for a variation in an existing premises licence to be granted in perpetuity.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts. gov.uk by no later than 15th July 2020. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

You may also want to watch:

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts. gov.uk.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.

Most Read

  1. 1 COVID hospital cases up 50 per cent in a week as infection rates keep rising
  2. 2 Which Stevenage schools have opted for remote learning for start of 2021?
  3. 3 Fed up residents throw birthday party for abandoned car
  1. 4 Police close Stevenage road after crash
  2. 5 Ex-inspector's inappropriate behaviour towards colleague deemed gross misconduct
  3. 6 Anger over theft from crematorium and memorial gardens
  4. 7 COVID-19: Boris Johnson announces schools to close tomorrow with new national lockdown
  5. 8 Community urged to pull together in home schooling drive
  6. 9 Calming presence of Dean Wilkins is winning fans already at Stevenage
  7. 10 Young driver arrested after suspected drink-drive collision

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education secretary announces post-Christmas school reopening plans

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Latest figures show COVID-19 cases continuing to rise in our Tier 4 areas

Jacob Thorburn

person

New Year Honours 2021: Successful Stevenage businessman to receive OBE

Jacob Thorburn

person

Burst mains causing local water supply issues

Jacob Thorburn

person
Comments powered by Disqus