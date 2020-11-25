Published: 11:33 AM November 25, 2020 Updated: 7:27 PM December 14, 2020

Why disinfect for a temporary fix when we have a long term solution scientifically proven to last for at least 28 days without reinfection* Let us help you embrace the fight against Covid19 With our new innovative sprayer and specialised chemical you can PROTECT YOUR PREMISES, CUSTOMERS & STAFF from Covid 19 and other pathogens for at least 28 days. Price on application depending on total size. Traditional biocides disinfectants will kill the virus but are immediately susceptible to reinfection.

Hannants Cleaning Ltd

Why disinfect for a temporary fix when we have a long term solution scientifically proven to last for at least 28 days without reinfection* Let us help you embrace the fight against Covid19

With our new innovative sprayer and specialised chemical you can PROTECT YOUR PREMISES, CUSTOMERS & STAFF from Covid 19 and other pathogens for at least 28 days. Price on application depending on total size. Traditional biocides disinfectants will kill the virus but are immediately susceptible to reinfection.

The chemical we use provides an invisible anti-microbial protective shield on all surfaces which lasts for at least 28 days giving you, your employees and customers a peace of mind that you won’t get with any other disinfectant service. The shield does not deteriorate with normal daily cleaning operations so they can be carried out as usual.

You may also want to watch:

When applied to a surface by ‘fogging’ or specialist fine micron sprayer; The chemical leaves behind a mono-molecular layer that permanently bonds to the surface. These molecules are antimicrobial, silane based polymers that covalently bond to the surface forming a barrier of positively charged microscopic pins. The positively charged microscopic pins attract and pierce negatively charged pathogens. The pins rupture the cell walls. This causes the pathogen to break up with lethal effect.

The layer of molecular antimicrobial pins carries on working for at least 28 days on surfaces. Routine cleaning can continue and does not disrupt the chemicals molecule or its antimicrobial activity. Price on application depending on total size.

306A Dereham Road, Norwich, NR2 3UX Tel: 01603 610 895 • Email: info@hannantscleaning.co.uk • www.hannantscleaning.co.uk *please contact us for further information about this service