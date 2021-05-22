PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10933361

A number of deceased’s ashes have remained in our care since the 1970’s and 1980’s most of which were conducted by Geo. W. Blow, Funeral Directors based in Welwyn.

Despite extensive efforts made to locate the Next of Kin, these ashes remain unclaimed.

Please contact us at funerals@austins.co.uk for further information. If no further information is received, our intention is to respectfully lay these ashes to rest, in our Memorial Gardens at Harwood Park, one month after the date of this notice.

