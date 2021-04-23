Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

F and P Meat’s Ltd
Notice ID: 10916021

F and P Meat’s Ltd trading as F and P Meat’s Ltd of 34 Chilver’s Bank, Baldock, Herts, SG7 6HS is applying for a licence to use Horizon House, Baldock Industrial Estate, Baldock, Herts SG7 6NJ as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

