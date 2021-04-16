NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10914888

Notice is hereby given that Dr Robert Crayton has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for A sale of alcohol licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of BAR-N

Cabin 2, The Cabins, Offley Hoo Farm, Hoo Lane, Offley, Hitchin, Hertfordshire SG53ED

This application is for an additional licence will be to cover a small shop/bar located a short walk from the main cidery building as part of a farm shopping complex. It will include outside seating and warm family atmosphere. This is in respect to restrictions of public access to the main cidery building outside of our control. the sale of alcohol for consumption off and on the premises between the hours of 12-7pm Monday to Sundays. Including limited later opening to 10pm on occasions of special event days held at offley hoo farm by the landlord such as Christmas or Summer fairs if applicable.

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 12th May 2021

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000