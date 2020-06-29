Published: 9:50 AM June 29, 2020 Updated: 8:19 PM November 1, 2020

Declan Kelly Trading JJ Kelly & Sons Ltd of Redlands, Woodbury Hill Path, Luton, Beds, LU2 7JR is applying to change an existing licence as follows to keep 4 vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at unit 11, Hoo Farm, Hoo Lane, Great Offley, Herts, SG5 3ED.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of the land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Vosa, Hill Crest House, Hare Hills Lane, Leeds, L59 6NF. State their reasons, within 21 days of notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of the notice. A Guide to making representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office