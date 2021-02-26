NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10886798

Notice is hereby given that Clare Major has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect 22 Lawrence Avenue, Letchworth, Herts, SG6 2EY

This application is for Cocktail Delivery Service from home address between Monday to Sunday 12noon - 8pm

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 17.03.21

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000.