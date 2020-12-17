Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Chris Burrows Transport LTD
Notice ID: 10855287

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence  

Chris Burrows Transport LTD of 3 Broadfield way, Much Hadham SG106AR is applying for a licence to use Unit 15A Shangri-la Business Park, Off Stevenage Road, Stevenage SG1 2JE as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.  

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office. 


