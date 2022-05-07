Public Notices

Notice ID: 11145063

Cadent Gas Limited has applied to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs for consent under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006 to carry out restricted works on Walsworth Common. The Planning Inspectorate will decide the application on behalf of the Secretary of state.

The proposed works are: (i) Erect temporary fencing to Install Rock Rolls over an area of Reduced Depth of Cover within the River Purwell and (ii) a temporary works compound for a period of up to 12 weeks approximately 400 square meters in size which will be enclosed by Heras fencing, along with the accompanying works location of 500 square meters in size over the River Purwell enclosed with Heras fencing.

The works area will be located on the Northern perimeter of Walsworth Common. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents can be inspected at Hitchin Library, Paynes Park, Hitchin SG5 1EW during normal office hours 28 days until Wednesday 2nd June 2022. A copy of the application form and accompanying documents may be obtained by writing to Dalcour Maclaren as the address below.

Any representations should be sent in writing ON or BEFORE that date to The Planning Inspectorate, Commons Team at 3F Temple Quay House, Temple Quay, Bristol, BS1 6PN or commonlandcasework@ pins.gsi.gov.uk.

Representations sent to The Planning Inspectorate cannot be treated as confidential. They will be copied to the applicant and possibly to other interested parties. To find out more about how the Planning Inspectorate uses and manages personal data, please go to the privacy notice.

Oliver Bodie

Dalcour Maclaren, Unit 2, Trident Business Village

Kilverstone Estate, Thetford, IP24 2RL

For and on behalf of Cadent Gas Limited

3rd May 2022