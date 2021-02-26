Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10887358

BRANCHING OUT TREE AND GARDEN SERVICES LIMITED of 38 STATION ROAD, LOWER STONDON, HENLOW, BEDFORDSHIRE SG16 6JL, is applying for a licence to use 38 STATION ROAD LOWER STONDON, BEDFORDSHIRE, SG16 6JL, as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.