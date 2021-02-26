Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
NOTICE OF APPLICATION under the Licensing Act 2003

Bar-N Cidery & Workshop
Notice ID: 10886557

Notice is hereby given that Dr Robert Crayton has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for A sale of alcohol licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Bar-N Cidery & Workshop, Workshop B, Offley Hoo Farm, Hoo Lane, Offley, Hitchin, Hertfordshire SG5 3ED
This application is for the sale of alcohol for consumption off and on the premises between the hours of 12-5pm Monday to Friday and 12-7pm Saturdays and Sundays. Including limited later opening to 10pm on occasions of special event days held at offley hoo farm by the landlord such as Christmas or Summer fairs if applicable.
Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P O Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 28th March 2021
All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.
The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk
It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

