Public Notices

Notice ID: 10918691

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015

Notice under Article 13 and 36 of Appeal against decision made on a planning application.

Proposed development at Land South of Heath Lane, Codicote. I give notice that Ashill Land Limited, having applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the development of 167 units on the above site, is appealing to the Secretary of State following the refusal of planning permission on 22 March 2021.

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this appeal should write to: The Planning Inspectorate Temple Quay House,

2 The Square,

Temple Quay,

Bristol

BS1 6PN

If you decide to make representations, you should make it clear that you are an owner of the appeal site or tenant of an agricultural holding on the site and you should give the site address.

* owner means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest, the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years.

** tenant means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land. Signed CBRE on behalf of Ashill Land Ltd. 19 April 2021