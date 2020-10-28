Published: 4:06 PM October 28, 2020 Updated: 6:58 PM December 14, 2020

Proposed development at 54 Church Street, Baldock SG7 5AF. Take notice that application is being made for planning permission to: Change of use from clinic to C3 residential and external alterations to facilitiate conversion to 2no two bedroom flats. Local planning authority address: North Herts District Council North Herts District Council

Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.

Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. `Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.