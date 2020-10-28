Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION
- Credit: Archant
Proposed development at 54 Church Street, Baldock SG7 5AF. Take notice that application is being made for planning permission to: Change of use from clinic to C3 residential and external alterations to facilitiate conversion to 2no two bedroom flats. Local planning authority address: North Herts District Council North Herts District Council
Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION
Proposed development at 54 Church Street, Baldock SG7 5AF.
Take notice that application is being made for planning permission to: Change of use from clinic to C3 residential and external alterations to facilitiate conversion to 2no two bedroom flats.
Local planning authority address: North Herts District Council North Herts District Council
You may also want to watch:
Any owner or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application should write to the Council within 21 days of the date of this notice.
Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.
Most Read
- 1 Stevenage Major Works Contract: Council apologises for order to leave homes during lockdown
- 2 10,000 households in Herts will be asked to do COVID test due to new South African variant
- 3 Teenage rapist sentenced after 'callous' attacks
- 4 Arlesey couple's pregnancy heartbreak leads to surrogacy and renewed hope
- 5 Hospitals see 10 per cent drop in COVID-19 patients - but severe cases remain high
- 6 Door-to-door testing rolled out as South African COVID-19 variant found in Herts
- 7 Firefighters remembered on anniversary of Harrow Court tragedy
- 8 David Walliams' 'hilarious' Billionaire Boy theatre show coming to Knebworth
- 9 COVID-19: Funeral director opens up about challenges and turning people away from a funeral
- 10 Elderly woman warns fellow dogwalkers after 'vicious' unprovoked attack
Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may affect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. `Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. `Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.