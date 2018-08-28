Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

People urged to ‘walk a mile in young carers shoes’ for awareness day

PUBLISHED: 17:31 30 January 2019

Carers Trust is urging people to 'walk a mile in young carers shoes' for Young Carers Awareness Day. Picture; Carers in Hertfordshire

Carers Trust is urging people to 'walk a mile in young carers shoes' for Young Carers Awareness Day. Picture; Carers in Hertfordshire

Archant

It’s Young Carers Awareness Day tomorrow – a day to celebrate, recognise and raise awareness about young carers in the UK.

Herts Young Carers give talks in schools to raise awareness and support for young carers. Picture: Carers in HertfordshireHerts Young Carers give talks in schools to raise awareness and support for young carers. Picture: Carers in Hertfordshire

The focus this year is young carers’ mental health. The pressures of caring can lead to mental health problems, anxiety and stress and the Carers Trust, which oversees the day, wants to improve awareness about the mental health support needs of young carers.

To tie in with the day, Carers in Hertfordshire – the countywide charity that supports unpaid carers looking after someone ill, disabled, elderly or who misuses drugs or alcohol – is calling for people to get involved and ‘Walk a mile in young carers’ shoes’.

This could involve thinking think about what young carers’ lives are like, their priorities, feelings and experiences and taking action to help.

Laura Green, one of the charity’s young carers service team leaders, said: “We hope to improve people’s understanding of young carers and the impact that caring can have upon a child or young person.”

Herts Young Carers mascot Cleveland the cat promoting the walk a mile campagin. Picture: Carers in HertfordshireHerts Young Carers mascot Cleveland the cat promoting the walk a mile campagin. Picture: Carers in Hertfordshire

Figures from a recent NHS survey found that 13 per cent of young carers had anxiety or depression – compared to eight per cent of others their age without caring responsibilities. In addition, a Carers Trust survey of 350 young carers showed 48 per cent felt stressed as a result of caring and 44 per cent were tired.

Laura said: “Talking about how you’re feeling and your mental health can help you feel happy and healthy.

“We provide guidance and support to young carers and their families to try to reduce the young person’s caring role. We also provide free activities to give young carers a break from caring and reduce isolation as they meet other young carers.”

Last year Carers in Hertfordshire provided one-to-one support to 245 young carers and their families and, for 47 per cent of the young carers, their involvement helped reduce their caring role.

To support the day, members of the cause’s Young Carers team are visiting various schools around Hertfordshire to give talks about what a young carer is.

Whatever you do to mark Young Carers Awareness Day 2019, Carers in Hertfordshire would love to know. You can share tweets throughout Thursday to @ycherts using the hashtag #YoungCarersAwarenessDay and #Walkamile.

To get in touch with the charity call 01992 586969. You can also find out more at carersinherts.org.uk and www.ycih.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage reopens doors after £250,000 refurbishment

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage's High Street has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. Picture: The Drapers Arms

Herts police officer resigned after headbutting man in Stevenage pub

A police officer resigned after headbutting a man in a Stevenage pub last year. Picture: Archant

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

Police have cordoned off a path which is causing traffic delays on London Road in Stevenage. Picture: Jeremy Williams

William Taylor: Folkestone man charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer

A Folkestone man has been remanded in court after he was charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer William Taylor (pictured). Picture: Herts Police

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Most Read

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage reopens doors after £250,000 refurbishment

The Drapers Arms in Stevenage's High Street has undergone a £250,000 refurbishment. Picture: The Drapers Arms

Herts police officer resigned after headbutting man in Stevenage pub

A police officer resigned after headbutting a man in a Stevenage pub last year. Picture: Archant

Police cordon due to concerns for man’s welfare

Police have cordoned off a path which is causing traffic delays on London Road in Stevenage. Picture: Jeremy Williams

William Taylor: Folkestone man charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer

A Folkestone man has been remanded in court after he was charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer William Taylor (pictured). Picture: Herts Police

Weather warning as snow and ice expected to hit Hertfordshire tonight

A footpath off of Harpenden Road in St Albans in the snow.

Latest from the The Comet

Legal challenge launched over Stevenage Local Plan delay

Stevenage Borough Council are taking legal action over a halt to its Local Plan. Picture: Stevenage Borough Council

Train disruption between Stevenage and London

There are train delays between London and Stevenage this evening. Picture: Nick Gill

People urged to ‘walk a mile in young carers shoes’ for awareness day

Carers Trust is urging people to 'walk a mile in young carers shoes' for Young Carers Awareness Day. Picture; Carers in Hertfordshire

How did our MPs vote on Brexit amendments?

MPs Stephen McPartland, Nadine Dorries, Bim Afolami, Alistair Burt and Sir Oliver Heald. Picture: Archant

William Taylor: Folkestone man remanded in custody after conspiracy to murder charge

A Folkestone man has been remanded in court after he was charged with conspiracy to murder Gosmore farmer William Taylor (pictured). Picture: Herts Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists