Hitchin nursery celebrates key workers’ kids with end-of-year party

Chloe Backhouse (4), Quinn Davidson (4) and Elliott Brocklehurst, Harry Taylor (4) and Elliott Gregory (4), with Diane Frainer and Afia Begum in the nursery’s mud kitchen. Picture: Lisa Bryant Archant

A Hitchin nursery marked the end of its summer term with a celebratory party for the children of key workers.

York Road Nursery School waved goodbye to a strange school year with games, music and dancing at the close of the summer term on Thursday.

The nursery had stayed open throughout the coronavirus pandemic, for vulnerable children and the key workers who were helping the country through lockdown.

Diane Frainer, headteacher at the school, was full of praise for the children’s hardwork and tenacity.

She said: “Despite an unusual year, we have worked hard to maintain our standards.

“We have an experienced and committed team who are passionate about working with young children and who have been devoted to meeting children’s needs and ensuring they make good progress.”

The 15 children in the ‘key worker bubble’ group have had a lot of fun over the past four months, but have also had to adapt as the nursery opened its doors to more children as lockdown gradually eased.

Teachers had been supporting the children and their families with daily activities, songs and stories, home learner packs, and regular telephone, email and ‘Zoom’ catchups.

Ruth Cotterill, a teacher at the nursery school, said: “Staff all wanted to do something special for these children.

“They have been in nursery, day in day out from 8.45am to 3pm, including bank holidays and half term and most of the Easter break, they are troupers – just like their parents.”

Ms Frainer added: “We are proud to say that we stayed open every day during lockdown.

“We have been providing some of our families with supermarket vouchers that come out of our own school budget and have seen an increase in family needs and deprivation.

“We feel ready for the next phase in our school life, welcoming 100 new families in September and have been busy planning this to be as safe and as smooth as it possibly can be.”

The nursery will remain open throughout the summer with Yorkies Holiday Club.

Plans for a full reopening in September are in place with measures implemented to ensure children, families and staff can stay safe.