Stevenage school pupil becomes youngest rider to complete 84km cycle challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:24 20 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 20 June 2019

Lucas, 12 pictured centre after cycling 84km. Picture: Cycling UK Stevenage

A Year 7 student from Thomas Alleyne Academy in Stevenage completed an 84km cycle last Sunday as part of the town's Bike Week.

Armed with a water bottle and his red and white racing bike, 12 year-old Lucas was the youngest rider to complete the 84km circuit.

He clocked a time of 6 hours and 45 minutes, meaning he comfortably beat the ride's 8-hour time limit.

After completing the ride, Lucas received a certificate for his impressive efforts.

Sunday's ride started and finished at Costello's Cafe at Fairlands Valley Park, with all 63 riders heading across the town centre as part of the route.

