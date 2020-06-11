Letchworth gallery to open new show campaigning for a ‘more caring society’

A Letchworth gallery is opening a unique show at the end of this month, aimed at promoting topical social and political issues.

The ‘I Care Campaign’ – showing at the Wynd Gallery in Letchworth – will run from June 27 to July 5, with social distancing measures in place.

Unusually, there will be no artwork or prints on display, instead, badges, T-shirts, bags, fridge magnets, placards and posters will be accompanied by an internet link to the history of protest – as well as statistics and debate on major topics.

Curator Adrian Marden said: “The virus pandemic has raised many questions about the way we have been doing things. A number of the people who were previously taken for granted are now seen as invaluable.

“This exhibition is designed to help the struggle by promoting enquiry and debate. The show asks questions about things we ought to address and could be seen as a ‘checklist for change.’

“We hope that each person starts their own campaign for a more caring society.”