StayAlive App upgraded ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day

StayAlive, a suicide prevention app, has been relaunched for World Suicide Prevention Day. Picture: GettyImages/iStockphoto Archant

An award-winning app has been relaunched for World Suicide Prevention Day, supported by the Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Trust.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Spot the Signs is a suicide prevention charity. Spot the Signs is a suicide prevention charity.

StayAlive is a suicide prevention app, and has been re-released with a host of new features.

A recent independent evaluation report from the Kent Surrey Sussex Academic Health Science Network showed the app helped 76 per cent of at-risk users to stay safe from suicide.

The StayAlive app was the first of its kind to offer UK-wide information on where to get help, alongside a range of tools and information to help users stay safe from suicide.

It provides support to people who are thinking about suicide or those who want to support someone at risk.

You may also want to watch:

Developed by UK charity Grassroots Suicide Prevention and supported locally by Hertfordshire Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust and the Spot the Signs and Save a Life campaign since its launch in 2014, the app has been downloaded over 150,000 times and received several awards for its positive impact.

Danielle Flood, Spot the Signs project co-ordinator, said: “No-one should have to face a mental health problem alone and throughout the coronavirus pandemic especially, it is important more than ever people know where they can get support.

“The StayAlive app has some excellent resources available to everyone in Hertfordshire, with the new update making seeking help for yourself or others easier than ever before.”

Over the last 18 months StayAlive has been given a complete overhaul following consultation with users. The upgrade is packed with more resources, more tools, and more information to help you or those you are worried about stay safe.

You can now optionally create a StayAlive account that will allow you to synchronise your Safety Plan, LifeBox and other content across multiple devices, including the new web app at www.stayalive.app.

The LifeBox feature, designed to store life-affirming photos, now allows you to add videos and other file types. There’s a new search facility in the Find Help Now section which allows you to search for resources, helping you find exactly what you need.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play store, You can also view the web app at www.stayalive.app.