World's Biggest Coffee Morning: Stevenage and North Herts come together over coffee and cake in bumper fundraiser

The Priory sixth form students organised a cake sale as part of a whole school effort which raised £280 for Macmillan cancer support. Picture: Emma Sangster Archant

The World's Biggest Coffee Morning was in full swing in Stevenage and North Herts on Friday, with thousands of pounds raised for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Broom Barn School welcomed two special guests - Stevenage mayor Simon Speller and MP for Stevenage, Stephen MacPartland. Picture: Jason Martin Broom Barn School welcomed two special guests - Stevenage mayor Simon Speller and MP for Stevenage, Stephen MacPartland. Picture: Jason Martin

The event has become Macmillan's biggest fundraising cause, with more than £200 million raised in the 28 years it has been running.

Residents at Norton Hall Farm, a retirement complex in Letchworth, raised £340 during an afternoon of tea and cake.

Sue Pavey, social events organiser at Norton Hall Farm, said: "We are so pleased to have raised such a good amount for Macmillan Cancer Support. Many of our residents are in their 80s and 90s and are all very community spirited. "Every pound counts and will make such a difference to people living with cancer. I want to thank everyone who came and made it such a success."

Residents and staff at Norton Hall Farm retirement complex raised £340. Picture: Sue Pavey Residents and staff at Norton Hall Farm retirement complex raised £340. Picture: Sue Pavey

Broom Barns Primary School held their eighth annual coffee morning - with the help of two special guests, Stevenage mayor Simon Speller and town MP Stephen McPartland.

Headteacher Jayne Currant said: "Our parents and staff are so generous in donating cakes and their time in order to make this an amazing morning. It was extremely well attended, resulting in raising £805.00 for this amazing charity."

Elsewhere, The Priory School in Hitchin, and St Francis' College in Letchworth, both raised around £280 - with donations still flooding in. Sandra O'Mahony, charities co-ordinator of St Francis' College, said: "We were so grateful for all the support by everyone in the community - staff, pupils and parents. Thank you for all your help, this is a great cause!"