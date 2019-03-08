Coffee, cake and all for a good cause - Macmillan coffee mornings return to Stevenage and North Herts

Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning is returning this Friday, with coffee lovers of North Herts, Stevenage and beyond gathering to raise money for the cancer support charity.

Last year, Macmillan coffee mornings hosted in Hertfordshire raised more than £445,200 - with just shy of £27 million raised nationally.

In Stevenage, Our Mutual Friend in Broadwater Crescent will be open from 12 noon to 1pm on Friday afternoon, while Active Fitness Club in North Road will be combining coffee and cake with fun and games from 9am to 12pm.

Chells Dental Practice will be getting their teeth into some pastries on Thursday, from 9am to 5pm.

Holy Trinity Church in the High Street will be open from 10am to 12 noon, offering tea and coffee with an unusual Indian twist.

The Postels Club, in Old Town, will be running their event a week later, on Saturday, October 5, from 11am to 2pm - which will be followed by a spot of bingo.

There are two public events listed for Hitchin on the Macmillan website.

Shepherd and Kay Optometrists will open its doors from 10am to 4pm on Friday and will be serving some delicious homemade bakes. Benslow Music, next to Pinehill Hospital, will be hosting its event all morning from 9am to 1pm.

In Letchworth, Belisily Kids Café and Best Before Café have teamed up for their biggest coffee morning, where you can 'donate as you feel' on cake, tea and coffee, from 9am to 12 noon.

In Pirton, villagers can attend a coffee morning at the village hall from 9am to 1pm on Friday.

Conceived in 1990, the annual event has become Macmillan's biggest fundraising cause, with more than £200 million raised in the 28 years it has been running.

If you can't come, but would still like to give a donation to Macmillan, text CUPCAKE to 70550 (£5 donation), go to macmillan.org.uk/coffee or phone 0845 074 2606.