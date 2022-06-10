That's a wrap! Ollie bags tortilla-throwing world record

Oliver Miles has set a new world record for the tortilla thrown the furthest distance - Credit: David Miles

A tortilla-throwing enthusiast from Weston has broken a Guinness World Record, setting a new record for the furthest wrap thrown.

Oliver Miles threw the tortilla 27.73 metres in December, but the record has only recently been verified.

Oliver Miles returned to Hitchin Boys' School for the world record attempt late last year - Credit: David Miles

Oliver picked up the hobby during the pandemic, wanting something to focus his mind while in lockdown.

The 24-year-old said: “It’s a funny feeling. It’s a super silly world record. I can’t believe I’m the person who can throw a tortilla the furthest in the world.”

He had played ultimate frisbee before and thought that "there wouldn’t be too much difference" between that and tortilla throwing, so that was the next step for him.

He added: “Breaking the record is a relief but also I'm in slight disbelief in the sense that it’s actually an official thing.

"I was very sceptical, I thought 'it’s not going to go through, they’re going to think it’s not a legitimate throw' or something like that - but they reviewed all the evidence, and it was!

"I’m pretty proud of myself that I got a world record.”

Originally when he had seen the video of tortilla throwing on YouTube, the world record was seven metres, but when he attempted to break the record, it sat at around 25 metres.

The event took place in the Hitchin Boys' School gym, where Oliver was a former pupil.

He said: “It was kind of like my homecoming.”

The tortilla throwing took a few weeks of preparation before the record event that had his family spectating.

He added: “It's not easy, honestly.

"There are very specific rules, you have to throw it like a frisbee otherwise if you don’t throw it properly it just splats on the ground. I had the hall for like an hour.”

Oliver and his family had fun with the event, especially following the pandemic.

The new record-holder has no current plans for breaking any more world records - but is ready to see what other, similar records he can break that involve throwing an object like a frisbee.

His record can be found on the official Guinness World Records website.