'Help save lives' message from Stevenage's Lister Hospital on World Kidney Day

PUBLISHED: 14:03 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 12 March 2020

Lister Area Kidney Patients Association chair Kirit Modi (far left) with volunteers marking World Kidney Day. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Lister Area Kidney Patients Association chair Kirit Modi (far left) with volunteers marking World Kidney Day. Picture: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Help save lives by donating your organs - that is the message being shared at Stevenage's Lister Hospital to mark World Kidney Day today ahead of a change in the law.

The Lister Area Kidney Patients Association (LAKPA), with support from East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust staff from the renal dialysis unit, has set up a stand at the hospital to share information about a law change on organ donation in England.

From May 2020, all adults in England will be considered an organ donor when they die unless they had recorded a decision not to donate or are in one of the excluded groups.

A group of LAKPA volunteers, renal nurses and other trust staff are on hand to explain the 'opt-out' law, which comes into effect from May 20 of this year, and distribute leaflets - with a win a teddy bear competition taking place too.

The stall is based in the main Lister corridor at the charity corner area near to WHSmith and will run until 3.30pm today.

LAKPA chair Kirit Modi said: 'We are delighted to provide information on the opt-out law during World Kidney Day. It is important that all adults in England, unless they are in an excluded group, make a decision about donating their organs after they die and share this decision with their family members.

'We are desperately short of organs, particularly kidneys. Please help save lives by donating your organs after death.'

In March 2019, there were 6,077 patients waiting for an organ transplant in England and 3,952 organ transplants took place in 2018/19. This was as a result of 1,600 individuals who donated their organs after they died, with the approval of their close family members.

Sadly more than 400 patients waiting for an organ transplant died in England in 2018/19 while waiting for an organ.

Nick Carver, chief executive of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust, said: 'We are thrilled to work in partnership with LAKPA to celebrate World Kidney Day and promote the change in law to opt out of donation from May 20, 2020.

'We have a strong service record of supporting kidney patients across the trust and we very much look forward to continuing to deliver excellent outcomes for all our renal patients.'

For more information about the law change visit organdonation.nhs.uk or call 0300 303 2094.

