Concerns for welfare of horse tied outside Woolmer Green care home

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a horse in a Knebworth field after it was tied up on the grounds of a Woolmer Green care home.

The horse was tied to a post outside the Monread Lodge Care Home in Woolmer Green on Tuesday afternoon, having previously been in a field next door.

Although the horse has now been moved back to the field, staff are still concerned for the animal's wellbeing.

One person said: "The poor horse is still chained up in a small field with no fence, just hope it doesn't escape and get hurt on the main road."

A Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council spokeswoman said: "We will visit the site to carry out welfare checks on the horse and consider our next steps."

An RSPCA inspector attended the care home and confirmed that the horse had been moved back to the field.

A RSPCA spokeswoman said: "I understand the horse is in the field now and that the fence has been fixed so hopefully there will be no issue with the busy road.

"Unfortunately, tethering a horse is not illegal so the RSPCA as a charity can't do anything about that, although we have launched campaigns previously to try to raise awareness that there are potential welfare issues in keeping animals in this way.

"We have spoken to the owner about caring appropriately for the horse going forward.

"I believe the horse is being grazed, fed and watered but if anyone does have any ongoing concerns, they can give us a call 24 hours a day on 0300 123 4999."