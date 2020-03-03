Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

A school in Letchworth has confirmed a parent has tested positive for coronavirus.

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy informed parents and carers in an email yesterday evening. Picture: Supplied Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy informed parents and carers in an email yesterday evening. Picture: Supplied

Woolgrove School Special Needs Academy informed parents and carers of the development in an email yesterday evening, but confirmed the school will remain open.

In their announcement, they said: "We have been made aware that a parent at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school is following the national guidance which has been provided on this matter. The school has been liaising with Hertfordshire County Council who have sought advice from Public Health England.

"The school has been advised not to close and we remain at low risk."

Woolgrove School Special Needs Academy, on Pryor Way, is Hertfordshire's largest primary special school for children aged four to 11 years with learning difficulties.

Hertfordshire County Council have been approached for comment.