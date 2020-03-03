Advanced search

Updated

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 12:49 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:50 03 March 2020

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A school in Letchworth has confirmed a parent has tested positive for coronavirus.

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy informed parents and carers in an email yesterday evening. Picture: SuppliedWoolgrove School, Special Needs Academy informed parents and carers in an email yesterday evening. Picture: Supplied

Woolgrove School Special Needs Academy informed parents and carers of the development in an email yesterday evening, but confirmed the school will remain open.

You may also want to watch:

In their announcement, they said: "We have been made aware that a parent at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus. The school is following the national guidance which has been provided on this matter. The school has been liaising with Hertfordshire County Council who have sought advice from Public Health England.

"The school has been advised not to close and we remain at low risk."

Woolgrove School Special Needs Academy, on Pryor Way, is Hertfordshire's largest primary special school for children aged four to 11 years with learning difficulties.

Hertfordshire County Council have been approached for comment.

Related articles

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Road in Hitchin centre reopens after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Stevenage school confirms coronavirus case

Peartree Spring Primary School in Stevenage confirmed a positive case of coronavirus today. Picture: Google Maps

Confirmed coronavirus cases continue to rise in Hertfordshire

There are now at least four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Hertfordshire. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Location of coronavirus case in Hertfordshire confirmed

Mount Vernon Cancer Centre is currently run by the East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Picture: Google Street View

Road in Hitchin centre reopens after building catches fire

Crews are currently tackling a fire in Hermitage Road, Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the The Comet

Letchworth school confirms parent tested positive for coronavirus

Woolgrove School, Special Needs Academy remains open as usual today. Picture: Getty Images

Documentary on Holocaust survivors to be shown in Letchworth

Life Will Smile will be screened at Letchworth's Broadway Cinema. Picture: Nomadic Films/TerraMagma Pictures

Four arrested and one charged in connection with string of Stevenage burglaries

Four Stevenage men were arrested on suspicion of burglary after a till and charity boxes were stolen in the town.

North Herts volunteers celebrated at annual award ceremony

The 2020 Chair’s Volunteer Achievement Awards winners. Picture: Nic Cooper

Boy wins £17 million NHS payout after negligence at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital causes brain damage

London's High Court awards £17 million payout for boy, nine, who was permanently brain damaged due to negligence at Stevenage's Lister Hospital
Drive 24