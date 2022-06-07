The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Pupils celebrate Queen’s Jubilee with summer fete fun

Rose Taylor

Published: 1:57 PM June 7, 2022
Updated: 2:23 PM June 7, 2022
Woolenwick Infant and Nursery pupils enjoy summer fete for the Queen's Jubilee

Woolenwick Infant and Nursery pupils enjoy summer fete for the Queen's Jubilee - Credit: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School

Pupils and staff at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School celebrated the Platinum Jubilee as a part of their summer fete last week.

The school celebrated the event with themed games such as ‘Hook the Royal Duck’ and ‘Royal Unicorn Hoopla’, and a Bake Off.

The trophies were presented to the winners by the Mayor of Stevenage, Sandra Barr in three categories: children, parents and staff.

Headteacher Usha Dhorajiwala, said: “It is important to mark this milestone by making the occasion memorable and meaningful for children.”

A cherry tree was also donated to the school by housebuilder Taylor Wimpey North Thames.

Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr attended Woolenwick Infants' summer fete

Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr attended Woolenwick Infants' summer fete - Credit: Woolenwick Infact & Nursery School

A special plaque, made by the Royal British Legion, was unveiled with a ribbon cutting from the mayor.

The tree is linked to the Queen’s Green Canopy project.

The school has planted 200 hedgerow trees around their forest area as a part of this and their commitment to the global goals, recognised by its long-standing Green Flag accreditation.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
