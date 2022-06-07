Pupils celebrate Queen’s Jubilee with summer fete fun
Rose Taylor
- Credit: Courtesy of Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School
Pupils and staff at Woolenwick Infant and Nursery School celebrated the Platinum Jubilee as a part of their summer fete last week.
The school celebrated the event with themed games such as ‘Hook the Royal Duck’ and ‘Royal Unicorn Hoopla’, and a Bake Off.
The trophies were presented to the winners by the Mayor of Stevenage, Sandra Barr in three categories: children, parents and staff.
Headteacher Usha Dhorajiwala, said: “It is important to mark this milestone by making the occasion memorable and meaningful for children.”
A cherry tree was also donated to the school by housebuilder Taylor Wimpey North Thames.
A special plaque, made by the Royal British Legion, was unveiled with a ribbon cutting from the mayor.
The tree is linked to the Queen’s Green Canopy project.
The school has planted 200 hedgerow trees around their forest area as a part of this and their commitment to the global goals, recognised by its long-standing Green Flag accreditation.