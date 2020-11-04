Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 11:27 04 November 2020
Archant
A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident in Stevenage on Sunday – and police are now appealing for information and witnesses.
The incident happened just outside Sainbury’s in Hitchin Road at around 3.30pm.
A 19-year-old woman was approached by a man in a white Range Rover. He is reported to have engaged her in conversation before exiting his vehicle, touching her inappropriately and giving her a kiss on the cheek.
You may also want to watch:
Detective Constable Aristie Wright, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “We have arrested a 52-year-old man from Bedford on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with this incident and I hope that is of reassurance to the local community.
“He has been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out. As part of our enquiries, I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anyone who has information about the incident.
“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at aristie.wright@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/88148/20.”
You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.
Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.