Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google Archant

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident in Stevenage on Sunday – and police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident happened just outside Sainbury’s in Hitchin Road at around 3.30pm.

A 19-year-old woman was approached by a man in a white Range Rover. He is reported to have engaged her in conversation before exiting his vehicle, touching her inappropriately and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Aristie Wright, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “We have arrested a 52-year-old man from Bedford on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with this incident and I hope that is of reassurance to the local community.

“He has been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out. As part of our enquiries, I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anyone who has information about the incident.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at aristie.wright@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/88148/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.