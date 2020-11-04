Advanced search

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 11:27 04 November 2020

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Archant

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident in Stevenage on Sunday – and police are now appealing for information and witnesses.

The incident happened just outside Sainbury’s in Hitchin Road at around 3.30pm.

A 19-year-old woman was approached by a man in a white Range Rover. He is reported to have engaged her in conversation before exiting his vehicle, touching her inappropriately and giving her a kiss on the cheek.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Aristie Wright, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “We have arrested a 52-year-old man from Bedford on suspicion of sexual assault in connection with this incident and I hope that is of reassurance to the local community.

“He has been released on bail while further enquiries are carried out. As part of our enquiries, I am keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or anyone who has information about the incident.

“If you can help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at aristie.wright@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/88148/20.”

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator via web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Surgeon at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital appeals to strangers to save his young daughter’s life

Arya Lloyd is relying on a complete stranger to save her life after being diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder earlier this year. Picture: Courtesy of DKMS

Stevenage man named after being found guilty of multiple counts of rape

St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Coronavirus: Latest figures for Stevenage and North Herts ahead of national lockdown

The latest COVID-19 statistics show a slight rise in Stevenage and North Herts. Picture: RADAR

Hitchin family back national awareness campaign as daughter, 12, waits for ‘urgent’ heart transplant

Hitchin's Lisa Lathane poses with her daughter Robyn as Pulmonary Hypertension Week begins. Picture: Lisa Lathane

Redundancy risk over no school lessons at Stevenage Swimming Centre due to pandemic

Stevenage Leisure Limited says it appears school swimming lessons will not resume until April next year at the earliest, putting jobs at potential risk. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Arrest made after woman sexually assaulted in Stevenage

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault following an incident outside Sainbury's in Hitchin Road, Stevenage. Picture: Google

Stevenage MP reveals how he intends to vote on national lockdown

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland has said he will vote against another lockdown. Picture: Archant

Stevenage have to win in FA Cup states Alex Revell after Colchester United defeat

Stevenage manager Alex Revell wants to see his side bounce back in the FA Cup. Picture: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Care home circus day gives boost to residents during ‘heartbreaking’ restrictions

Lynn Robinson, Mel Elliston and 81-year-old resident Terry. Picture: Diane Fletcher

Football round-up: Baldock out of FA Vase but Stotfold smash seven against London Tigers

Alex Coppin scored for Baldock Town in their FA Vase match at Gorleston. Picture: DANNY LOO