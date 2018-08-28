Advanced search

Did you see woman have handbag snatched in Stevenage Old Town?

PUBLISHED: 11:15 05 February 2019

A woman fell to the ground after having her bag snatched in Stevenage. Picture: Archant

An appeal has been launched to find a thief who caused a woman to fall to the ground in Stevenage Old Town when stealing her handbag.

At around midnight on Saturday, January 20, the victim was walking by McColl’s newsagent in High Street when she was approached by a man who tried to pull her handbag from her shoulder.

She fell to the ground and the offender ran off with the bag in the direction of the town centre.

The man is described as white, in his early 20s, and around 5ft 10in tall. He was wearing a black hoodie with a light grey top underneath and black joggers.

Appealing for witnesses today, Detective Constable David Anstey from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit said: “It was a busy Saturday night and there were lots of people still in the area, some of whom we believe may have gone to help the lady after the incident.”

If you have any information contact Det Con Anstey at dave.anstey@herts.pnn.police.uk, report online at herts.police.uk/Report or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/6285/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or report online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

