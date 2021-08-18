Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from moving vehicle

Updated

Published: 10:04 AM August 18, 2021 Updated: 10:34 AM August 18, 2021

A woman has suffered serious injuries after she fell from a moving vehicle that was travelling toward Stevenage on the A602, near Kingshott School - Credit: Google Street View

A woman has been left with serious injuries after falling from a moving vehicle in Hitchin.

The incident occurred on the A602 Stevenage Road - near Kingshott School - just before 1pm yesterday, with the vehicle travelling in the direction of Stevenage.

Driving on the A602, Stevenage Rd around 1pm today? A woman fell from a vehicle that was travelling towards Stevenage nr Kingshott School.



If you have dash cam footage from that time or any info contact DS David Burstow on 01438 757632 or email: david.burstow@herts.police.uk pic.twitter.com/SxpJjCJQci — Herts Police (@HertsPolice) August 17, 2021

Both carriageways of the A602 were shut in response to the incident, with emergency services tending to the injured woman - aged in her 40s - who was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The road reopened at around 4pm.

Witnesses and those with dashcam footage are urged to contact Herts police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit via Dt Sgt David Burstow on 01438 757632 or david.burstow@herts.police.uk if they have any information.

Herts police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) with regards to the incident.

The IOPC investigates the serious and sensitive incidents, as well as allegations involving the police in England and Wales.







