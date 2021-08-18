Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Updated

Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from moving vehicle

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 10:04 AM August 18, 2021    Updated: 10:34 AM August 18, 2021
A woman fell from a moving vehicle that was travelling toward Stevenage on the A602, near Kingshott School

A woman has suffered serious injuries after she fell from a moving vehicle that was travelling toward Stevenage on the A602, near Kingshott School - Credit: Google Street View

A woman has been left with serious injuries after falling from a moving vehicle in Hitchin.

The incident occurred on the A602 Stevenage Road - near Kingshott School - just before 1pm yesterday, with the vehicle travelling in the direction of Stevenage.

Both carriageways of the A602 were shut in response to the incident, with emergency services tending to the injured woman - aged in her 40s - who was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The road reopened at around 4pm.

Witnesses and those with dashcam footage are urged to contact Herts police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit via Dt Sgt David Burstow on  01438 757632 or david.burstow@herts.police.uk if they have any information.

You may also want to watch:

More information as we get it.

Herts police has made a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) with regards to the incident.

Most Read

  1. 1 Shop window smashed in reported fight in town centre
  2. 2 Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from moving vehicle
  3. 3 Chicken and council collab keeps kids from crime
  1. 4 Assault in Stevenage leaves woman 'extremely distressed'
  2. 5 Normal conditions on A1(M) resume after police incident
  3. 6 Free petting zoo coming to Stevenage town centre
  4. 7 Our hospitals disclose 11,000 patient safety incidents
  5. 8 COVID-19 isolation rules change as Herts cases rise
  6. 9 Teenage girls beaten and robbed in 'homophobic' attack
  7. 10 Stevenage Barclays under fire over fossil fuel financing

The IOPC investigates the serious and sensitive incidents, as well as allegations involving the police in England and Wales.



Hitchin News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Police confirm 'everything in order' after report of kidnapping

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Activities in and out of the pool will take place at the event. Picture: North Herts District Counci

British Naturism organises nude swim in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Papworth, who was killed in a collision between Langley and Hitchin

Obituary

Tributes to 'exemplary father' and 'doting stepdad' Anthony Papworth

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
A 20-year-old man from Stevenage arrested for traffic offences relating to an e-scooter, which was then seized

Arrest made during police crack down on e-scooter use in Stevenage

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon