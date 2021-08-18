A602: Woman fell from vehicle while 'being taken to hospital by ambulance'

Breaking

Published: 3:29 PM August 18, 2021

A woman has suffered serious injuries after she fell from a moving vehicle that was travelling toward Stevenage on the A602, near Kingshott School - Credit: Google Street View

A woman who fell from a moving vehicle on the A602 yesterday (August 17) fell from an ambulance, the Comet can reveal.

In a statement, a representative from Herts police said the force "had attended a concern for welfare incident in the area and a woman was being taken to hospital via ambulance".

"She was in the company of police officers and ambulance staff at the time."

Reports came in yesterday of a woman - in her 40s - who had sustained serious injuries after falling from a moving vehicle on the A602 toward Stevenage.

The major road was shut in both directions for a number of hours, before reopening at around 4pm. Emergency services attended the incident and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

No further details were disclosed at the time, and the force notified this paper that a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was made regarding to the incident.

The IOPC is an independent public body that investigates serious and sensitive incidents, as well as allegations involving the police in England and Wales.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have been notified by Hertfordshire Constabulary of the road traffic incident on the A602/Stevenage Road and we will be assessing a formal referral from the force.”



