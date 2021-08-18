Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Breaking

A602: Woman fell from vehicle while 'being taken to hospital by ambulance'

Author Picture Icon

Maya Derrick

Published: 3:29 PM August 18, 2021   
A woman fell from a moving vehicle that was travelling toward Stevenage on the A602, near Kingshott School

A woman has suffered serious injuries after she fell from a moving vehicle that was travelling toward Stevenage on the A602, near Kingshott School - Credit: Google Street View

A woman who fell from a moving vehicle on the A602 yesterday (August 17) fell from an ambulance, the Comet can reveal.

In a statement, a representative from Herts police said the force "had attended a concern for welfare incident in the area and a woman was being taken to hospital via ambulance".

"She was in the company of police officers and ambulance staff at the time."

Reports came in yesterday of a woman - in her 40s - who had sustained serious injuries after falling from a moving vehicle on the A602 toward Stevenage.

The major road was shut in both directions for a number of hours, before reopening at around 4pm. Emergency services attended the incident and the woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

No further details were disclosed at the time, and the force notified this paper that a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) was made regarding to the incident.

The IOPC is an independent public body that investigates serious and sensitive incidents, as well as allegations involving the police in England and Wales.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman hospitalised with serious injuries after falling from moving vehicle
  2. 2 A602: Woman fell from vehicle while 'being taken to hospital by ambulance'
  3. 3 Chicken and council collab keeps kids from crime
  1. 4 Shop window smashed in reported fight in town centre
  2. 5 Assault in Stevenage leaves woman 'extremely distressed'
  3. 6 Police 'growing increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Stevenage teen
  4. 7 Normal conditions on A1(M) resume after police incident
  5. 8 Free petting zoo coming to Stevenage town centre
  6. 9 Our hospitals disclose 11,000 patient safety incidents
  7. 10 Learning curve begins now for Stevenage after a disappointing night in Bradford

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have been notified by Hertfordshire Constabulary of the road traffic incident on the A602/Stevenage Road and we will be assessing a formal referral from the force.”


Hertfordshire Constabularly
Hitchin News
North Herts News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A cyclist was knocked off his bike and verbally assaulted in Royston, and police are appealing for i

Police confirm 'everything in order' after report of kidnapping

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Activities in and out of the pool will take place at the event. Picture: North Herts District Counci

British Naturism organises nude swim in Letchworth

Georgia Barrow

Author Picture Icon
Two men have been arrested in connection with a stabbing that took place in Hitchin's Market Place.

Teenage girls beaten and robbed in 'homophobic' attack

Bianca Wild

person
Anthony Papworth, who was killed in a collision between Langley and Hitchin

Obituary

Tributes to 'exemplary father' and 'doting stepdad' Anthony Papworth

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon