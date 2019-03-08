Woman charged in connection with Hitchin distraction burglary

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Archant Archant

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary that took place in Hitchin last Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tracey Southgate, of Maytrees in Hitchin has been charged with burglary dwelling and theft in the wake of a police CCTV appeal.

You may also want to watch:

The charge relates to an incident in Hollow Lane after a man in his 90s had a small amount of cash and a set of keys stolen from his property.

The 50-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, November 18.

DC Michael Hardiman, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "I would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation so far, and for taking the time to contact me.

"We now await the outcome of the pre-trial preparation hearing scheduled for next month."