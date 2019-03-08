Advanced search

Woman charged in connection with Hitchin distraction burglary

PUBLISHED: 13:15 18 October 2019

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary in Hitchin. Picture: Archant

Archant

A woman has been charged in connection with a distraction burglary that took place in Hitchin last Thursday.

Tracey Southgate, of Maytrees in Hitchin has been charged with burglary dwelling and theft in the wake of a police CCTV appeal.

The charge relates to an incident in Hollow Lane after a man in his 90s had a small amount of cash and a set of keys stolen from his property.

The 50-year-old has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Monday, November 18.

DC Michael Hardiman, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: "I would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation so far, and for taking the time to contact me.

"We now await the outcome of the pre-trial preparation hearing scheduled for next month."

