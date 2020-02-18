Advanced search

Woman arrested on suspicion of GBH after serious incident in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 09:51 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 18 February 2020

A 45-year-old suffered multiple injuries on Saturday evening. Picture: David Levett

A 31-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an incident in Letchworth's Rushby Mead on Saturday evening, where a 45-year-old man suffered multiple injuries.

An eyewitness - who lives in the street - said an incident occurred directly outside Pixmore Junior School, and the road "was cordoned off all night until forensics arrived at 8am".

The woman has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

