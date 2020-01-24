Witness appeal after damage to vehicle in Stevenage

Potential witnesses are being urged to come forward after a car was damaged in Stevenage.

Herts police have launched an appeal for witnesses and information after a purple Citroen C4 had its wing mirrors bent backwards and ripped off in the car park of Chells Industrial Units in Chells Way.

The damage is believed to have occurred between 4.30pm and 5.15pm on Monday, December 30.

PC Chris Brown, who is investigating, said: "Understandably the victim has been left very upset at the damage to her vehicle, as well as being left out of pocket due to having to pay to repair it.

"If you were in the area at the time, and witnessed the incident taking place or believe you may have seen someone behaving suspiciously, please get in contact. Any information, even something that may seem relatively minor, could be key to us solving this case."

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Brown directly via email at chris.brown@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact, quoting reference 41/116661/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.