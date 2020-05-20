Advanced search

Police appeal after suspected ‘targeted’ arson in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 13:17 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:17 20 May 2020

Police are appealing for witnesses after a suspected arson attack in Letchworth. Picture: Archant

Detectives are appealing for information as part of an ongoing investigation into what they believe was a “targeted” arson in Letchworth.

The incident occurred in Rundells, at around 2.30am on Friday, May 1, when rubbish left outside the rear of a property was deliberately set alight. A neighbour raised the alarm after discovering the fire.

Detective Constable Nathalia Smith, investigating, said: “Thankfully no one was hurt during the incident but it could easily have been a very different story. We currently believe that this was a targeted attack.

“Two people were seen to flee the scene after the fire started. As part of our continuing investigation, we are appealing for anyone who saw these two people, or witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, to please come forward.

“I appreciate the incident occurred in the early hours, but that may mean anyone who was in the area would have been more noticeable, especially given the lockdown measures in place. If you have any information at all, please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to email nathalia.smith@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

