Man hospitalised after possible stabbing and robbery in Stevenage park

Travellers have set up camp in King George V Recreation Ground. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A man remains in hospital after a suspected robbery and stabbing in a popular Stevenage park over the weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

At around 3.55pm on Saturday, police were contacted to reports that a man had sustained injuries, believed to be stab wounds, in King George V playing fields.

It is believed the man, aged in his 20s, was the victim of a robbery which took place in the alleyway connecting the park with Sish Lane.

He remains in hospital at this time, but his injuries are not thought to be life–threatening.

The suspects, two males, are currently being sought by police.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Turner, from the Stevenage Local Crime Unit, said: “I understand this incident may cause concern among the local community but I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no wider threat to members of the public.

“Enquiries are continuing at this time to trace those involved. If you have any information which you think may assist us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to email lisa.turner@herts.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 524 of 27 June.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.