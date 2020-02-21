Breaking
Stevenage street cordoned off as police await arrival of bomb squad
PUBLISHED: 13:32 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 21 February 2020
Archant
A police cordon is in place in Stevenage's Wisden Road, and specialist officers are awaiting the arrival of the Explosives Ordnance Disposal.
Officers are at the scene of an address as part of an investigation relating to potential offensive weapons.
Police have said: "Please be assured that there is not perceived to be any wider threat to the public at this time.
"There is a police cordon in place as a precaution to allow us to deal with this incident safely and efficiently. We would advise people to avoid the area."