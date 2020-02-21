Advanced search

Breaking

Stevenage street cordoned off as police await arrival of bomb squad

PUBLISHED: 13:32 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:43 21 February 2020

Wisden Road, Stevenage has been cordoned off. Picture: Archant

Wisden Road, Stevenage has been cordoned off. Picture: Archant

Archant

A police cordon is in place in Stevenage's Wisden Road, and specialist officers are awaiting the arrival of the Explosives Ordnance Disposal.

You may also want to watch:

Officers are at the scene of an address as part of an investigation relating to potential offensive weapons.

Police have said: "Please be assured that there is not perceived to be any wider threat to the public at this time.

"There is a police cordon in place as a precaution to allow us to deal with this incident safely and efficiently. We would advise people to avoid the area."

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Airbus announces more than 300 UK job cuts

Airbus has announced a reduction of more than 300 positions in the UK. Picture: Google

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Man in hospital after stabbing in Stevenage supermarket car park

A man has sustained injuries to his leg following a stabbing in Tesco car park in Stevenage yesterday evening. Picture: Debbie White

Stevenage mum creates petition to make one-way system outside school after several near misses

A parent at Fairlands Primary School has started a petition to maike the road outside the school safer. Picture: Keeley Cove

Stevenage Tesco car park stabbing: Police appeal as victim seriously injured

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing in Stevenage's Tesco car park Picture: Archant

Airbus announces more than 300 UK job cuts

Airbus has announced a reduction of more than 300 positions in the UK. Picture: Google

Letchworth stabbing investigation: Witness appeal after woman arrested

A man in his 40s sustained several stab wounds on Saturday evening. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage street cordoned off as police await arrival of bomb squad

Wisden Road, Stevenage has been cordoned off. Picture: Archant

Pop-up children’s boutique breathes life into Letchworth town centre

Rachel and Ali's children's boutique will be at Garden Square Shopping Centre until March 23. Picture: Rachel Bloomfield

New Knebworth doctors’ surgery and library set to open in March

A new doctors' surgery, library and pharmacy in Knebworth are set to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Stevenage county councillor ‘hesitant’ to support one-way system petition for fear of increased speeding

Stevenage Old Town county councillor Joshua Bennett Lovell has said he supports some aspects of a petition set up to make the road outside of Fairlands Way safer, however is hesitant regarding the idea of a one-way system. Picture: Herts County Council/Supplied

New supporter funded facilites at Stevenage FC now open

Stevenage FC celebrated the opening of the new facilities with a bondholder party on saturday
Drive 24