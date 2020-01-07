Stevenage woman set for charity walk after year-long battle with cancer

Samantha Buckley will take on the London Winter Walk to raise money for the East and North Herts Hospitals Charity after its Macmillan centre helped her through her cancer treatment, Picture: Courtesy of Samantha Buckley Archant

A Stevenage mum who overcame breast cancer is set to take on a 26-mile walk in aid of the Macmillan support service at Lister Hospital, after it helped her mental health during treatment.

Samantha Buckley was diagnosed with breast cancer in October 2018, aged 40. After undergoing a number of treatments, she was given the all-clear 12 months later.

The mum of two had a lumpectomy and - due to her cancer's grade and testing - went through chemotherapy and radiotherapy to ensure it wouldn't return.

Samantha has now pledged to raise money for the East and North Herts Hospital Charity, giving special recognition of the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Centre at Stevenage's Lister Hospital which helped her through her treatment.

She said: "While all the treatment has been fab, I realised I needed to get some extra support to help me recover mentally.

"I got in touch with Macmillan Lister, which not only helped me with getting set back up with a gym and support around healthy eating, but I was added to a waiting list to attend a course called Hope.

"I started that later in 2019 and it was the best thing I'd ever done, as it gave me the opportunity to talk to people who had gone through similar stories."

Samantha will take on the Winter Walk in London on next Sunday, January 19, alongside friends Hannah Sexton and Nicky Bowden.

Samantha and Hannah have taken on similar challenges in previous years, including an 100k walk around the Isle of Wight. The walk will take the trio across London, following the Thames.

"We've already raised more than our target of £750, but we're going to carry on pushing as we would love to hit the £1,000 mark," Samanatha added.

"I'm lucky to have so many friends and family that are donating.

"They know what I've been through, and some have a personal connection with the hospital and Macmillan and want to help towards a local charity, which has helped with the fundraising."

The Macmillan Cancer Information and Support service at Lister Hospital is open Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm.

To donate, go to justgiving.com/fundraising/buckley-sexton2020.

For information, go to macmillan.org.uk.