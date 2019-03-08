Advanced search

Community heroes honoured for 'making real difference to Stevenage life'

PUBLISHED: 08:30 02 October 2019

The winners of the Pride of Stevenage Awards. Picture: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council.

Community heroes were honoured at this year's Pride of Stevenage Awards, held on Saturday to recognise people's contribution to our society.

At an event hosted by Stevenage mayor Simon Speller and compere Jay Drackford, Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor revealed the winners across eight categories - dedication, green, team, caring, sporting, enterprise, young star and the judge's special award.

Christina Luchies won the Dedication Award for her work at Stevenage Music School, while Hayley Sarll received the Green Award for setting up a forest school at Camps Hill Primary School, giving all pupils regular opportunities to develop confidence and self-esteem through hands-on learning in a natural environment.

The Team Award went to the Lister Butterfly Service, which provides end-of-life care for patients at the hospital, and the Caring award went to A Bloody Good Cause - a charity set up to help alleviate period poverty.

Sophie Harrold, who founded the initiative with friend Sanya Masood, said: "We'd like to thank all of you for supporting our work for the past four years.

"We can't wait to continue doing what we do and making life a little bit better for those needing menstrual products in Stevenage, Hertfordshire and beyond."

The Sporting Award went to Warriorz Performing Arts - a dance and drama school set up by Zara Richards - and the Enterprise Award was given to Seasons - a gift shop in the Old Town which regularly organises community events such as Easter egg and Halloween hunts.

A Seasons spokesman said: "We are yet to find out who nominated us, however are touched we were considered in such high regard and that the judges felt us a deserved winner. We are truly honoured."

The Young Star Award went to Stacie Field, for her work as a volunteer at Bandley Hill Play Centre, and the Judge's Special Award went to Andy Smith, for his tireless work with numerous local charities over several years.

Cllr Taylor, who was chair of the judges, said: "These special awards allow us to pay tribute to a few of our heroes who enhance the lives of hundreds of people all over Stevenage every day.

"Ours is a great town and there are fantastic things going on here. Some pretty amazing people are making things happen, making things better, and making a real difference to Stevenage life."

