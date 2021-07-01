Supporters scale Windmill Hill for children's bereavement charity

Published: 11:08 AM July 1, 2021

Supporters of all ages got involved in Stand-by-me's Windmill Hill walk over the weekend - Credit: Mia Jaszewska

Inspired by the Captain Tom 100 Challenge, supporters of a Hitchin-based bereavement charity scaled the town's Windmill Hill to raise awareness of their work.

The Windmill Walk 100 was undertaken on Saturday, June 26, by staff and supporters of Stand-by-me Children’s Bereavement Support, which runs group therapy sessions across North Herts and Stevenage for families who have lost a loved one.

Inspired by the late Sir Tom, the aim was for everyone taking part to walk up and down the hill 100 times between them. However, the 21 staff, volunteers and young ambassadors - people who have been helped by the charity in the past - managed to scale the hill 200 times in less than two hours.

A Stand-by-me young ambassador sits on top of Windmill Hill - Credit: Mia Jaszewska

The inaugural Windmill Walk was the brainchild of Helen Watson, the charity’s administration manager.

She exclaimed: “I think we’re all quite exhausted now!

You may also want to watch:

“But we’re also thrilled that it went so well and that so many people turned up to support us. I hope this can become an annual event now and go from strength to strength.”

Ian Cotterill, chair of trustees at Stand-by-me, added: “I’m delighted that we were able to draw attention to the need to support children and young people who have suffered the loss of a loved-one, and the important work Stand-by-me does to help them through this most difficult of times.”

The charity was also raising funds at the event and encouraging members of the public to join its regular giving scheme.

“Without the generosity of the people and organisations who support our charity, we wouldn’t be able to help the bereaved young people in our area who so desperately need us,” Ian said.

You can donate to Stand-by-me at via standbyme.enthuse.com/donate. To find out more about the charity, visit stand-by-me.org.uk.