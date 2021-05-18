Palestine Solidarity Campaign calls to stop investments to firms supplying Israeli army

Published: 3:00 PM May 18, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM May 18, 2021

Around 40 people turned out for a protest on Windmill Hill in Hitchin to mark National Day of Action for Palestine - Credit: North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign

A static protest by the North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign took place in Hitchin on Saturday, as part of a Global Day of Action.

Around 40 campaigners took to Windmill Hill, displaying banners which read "stop arming Israel".

Around 40 people turned out for a protest on Windmill Hill in Hitchin to mark National Day of Action for Palestine - Credit: North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign

This comes as the situation in Israel and Palestine continues - a conflict which started a century ago.

The North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign is made up of members come from all faiths and beliefs, who are deeply concerned about the plight of the Palestinian people and campaign to raise awareness.

Its activities have mostly been online during COVID, but in normal times it holds talks, films, fundraisers and stalls.

May 15 is Nakba Day, which means ‘catastrophe’. This marks the event where more than 500 villages and towns in Palestine were destroyed in 1948, which led to 750,000 Palestinians becoming homeless and stateless.

A petition has been made calling on Herts Local Government Pension Scheme to withdraw investments from firms supplying arms and equipment to the Israeli military - Credit: North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Treasurer and acting secretary for the North Herts group, Erica Lang said: "Our own government’s role in this, and the creation of Israel, is well documented. Because of what is happening right now the day this year was amplified and supported by millions of people around the world taking part in an International Day of Action against ethnic cleansing and apartheid.

"The government of Netanyahu has continued plans to forcibly evict 40 Palestinian families from their homes in Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem and now we have the relentless bombing and destruction of Gaza.

"So far nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed including 58 children and two senior doctors. Thousands have been injured and made homeless. Ten people in Israel including two children have also lost their lives from rocket attacks from Hamas - these statistics will change.

"On Saturday, North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign held a static protest on Windmill Hill, which around 40 people attended. This may seem small in comparison to the thousands on city protests but it was actually the largest display of public solidarity with the Palestinian people that we are aware of in the area and generated much further support on social media."

Around 40 people turned out for a protest on Windmill Hill in Hitchin to mark National Day of Action for Palestine - Credit: North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Aimee Valinski who has visited Gaza with the Palestine Trauma Centre read out words from a friend there: "I now have a wife and a daughter in flat in a tower. All my fear is about my family especially now that the Israeli war planes target the towers in Gaza where I live.

"I cannot sleep at night hearing the non-stop news and my biggest fear is that war planes target the tower that I live in. I have to let me family feel safe and provide food and cover their basic needs and unfortunately since the corona pandemic I lost my job...

"I am a photographer, sometimes I feel I want to go outside and take photos of this aggression, but I do not have a camera anymore it makes me feel powerless. I want to spread the message of the suffering of my people. I hope these days will pass and without personal trauma and loss for my dear family. Every life is precious. Thanks to all the supporters in Hitchin and everywhere.“

A petition has been made calling on Herts Local Government Pension Scheme to withdraw investments from firms supplying arms and equipment to the Israeli military - Credit: North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign

The Gaza Strip is just 25 miles long by about six miles wide. It is one of the most densely populated areas on the planet and has been described as the world's biggest open air prison.

Around 40 people turned out for a protest on Windmill Hill in Hitchin to mark National Day of Action for Palestine - Credit: North Herts Palestine Solidarity Campaign

Erica continued: "Journalists should also be very concerned of the destruction of the premises of two major international media outlets in Gaza. This was a clear act to stop journalists reporting events on the ground. It is therefore frustrating that much of the UK media chooses to present what is happening as a complicated conflict of two equal parties when Israel is one of the biggest military powers in the world."

"Our immediate demands are an immediate end to the bombing of Gaza, an end to current proceedings to evict the families of Sheikh Jarrah and for Palestinians inside Israel to be offered the same level of protection by Israeli police that Jewish citizens are.

"The international community must start holding Israel accountable for its actions through threat of sanctions and banning the import of good from Israel’s illegal settlements.

"It may seem like we are powerless but we can all take action such as writing to your MP, choosing not to buy produce from illegal Israeli settlements or buying fair trade Palestinian produce from Oxfam.

"We also urge all those who live and work in Hertfordshire to sign our online petition to Herts County Council which asks the Herts Local Government Pension Scheme to withdraw investments from firms supplying arms and equipment to the Israeli military."

Details of the petition can be found here.